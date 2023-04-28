BIOGRAPHY:

Columbia High School - Layla Beals

School: Columbia High School

Name: Layla Beals

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend East Carolina University in the fall. My intended major is speech and hearing sciences.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The hardest part for me has been keeping up with all the deadlines for school work, scholarships, and college applications.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: High school goes by fast, so be present and enjoy the journey!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself working as a speech therapist and married with a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My Mom and Dad have been the most influential people in my life because they have raised me to be who I am today. They have been examples of love and hard workers. I am thankful that God blessed me with amazing parents!

I am most unique because: My family has a history of commercial fishing and I get to continue the legacy by shedding soft-shell crabs.

What is the one quote you live by: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” - Romans 8:28

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My faith and relationship with God, family, friends, good health, and academics

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Eastern North Carolina has my heart! I dream of settling down somewhere on a big piece of land with a view of the water.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I have grown up with the same 35 classmates in a small town, so everyone knows me well!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A bottle with a water filter

