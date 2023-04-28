Advertise With Us
CITI High School - Henry Barrios

WITN Class of 2023
CITI High School - Henry Barrios
CITI High School - Henry Barrios(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Henry Barrios and I am currently a super senior at CITI high school. I was born in Houston Texas but moved to North Carolina about 5 years ago. I come from a Hispanic background, specifically from Mexico. I have 3 sisters and I am the second oldest. My favorite hobbies are soccer, fishing, and playing video games. I will be graduating with my associate degree in industrial technology but plan to further my education by attending ECU for a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology.

Age: 19

Plans for next year: My plan for next year is to attend ECU for a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology if I get accepted into ECU. If I don’t I plan to use my associate degree in Industrial Engineering to get a job.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior was keeping up with my classes for my high school and college classes. Since it is the final grade level, I began to turn in my assignments at the last minute.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for the underclassmen is to set goals and use a planner to manage assignments because doing assignments at the last minute can be stressful.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Becoming a student of the month for Nash Community College.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself becoming an electrician.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents are the most influential persons in my life because they have taught me to work hard and make the right decisions.

I am most unique because: I am unique because I am a cattle farmer.

What is the one quote you live by: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work” - Thomas Edison

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Time, family, friendships, integrity, and God.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would want to move to Jalisco, Mexico because I have family there and I have never visited there before. I also like the culture and I want to go to the beaches.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My family is from Jalisco Mexico.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior Year was my favorite year in high school because covid restrictions were lifted.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I will bring a Swiss army knife because it has many functions that can help me survive.

