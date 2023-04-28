Christ Covenant School - Kaleb Bagnal

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kaleb Bagnal and I have lived in Greenville since I was 5 years old. I have two older sisters and a younger brother. I have two dogs named Ivy and Ginger who are crazy but I love them! I attend Christ Covenant school where I play lots of sports including soccer, basketball, volleyball, and tennis. I love watching sports and collecting sports cards! I plan on attending ECU next year through its honors program. I plan to study business while at ecu but I will continue to keep my options open! I attend grace fellowship church in Kinston and am very active in their youth group. I hope to continue to glorify God in everything I say and do throughout my life.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task is balancing all of the responsibilities that come with being a senior.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Be willing to try new opportunities and challenge yourself. Also, strive to be more like Christ every day.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been participating in 4 different sports and seeing all of the athletes get better.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself doing whatever brings God glory

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my dad. He challenges me to grow as a person and man and to be the best I can be.

I am most unique because: I have an eBay business where I buy and sell sports cards and memorabilia. The name of my page is kabag_3240

What is the one quote you live by: I live by the quote in 1 Corinthians 16:13 which says, Be on your guard, stand firm in your faith, be courageous, and be strong.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Christ, academics, relationships, athletics, and family

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Bali because it is very beautiful and has many places I would like to explore.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I think my classmates know basically everything about me but I would say my love for legos is not widespread information.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My sophomore year was my favorite year of high school.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I am going to take a realistic approach to this question so I would probably take a hatchet which can be useful for many things.

