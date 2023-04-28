Cape Hatteras Secondary School - Casia Ensenat

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Casia Ensenat, and I am a senior at Cape Hatteras Secondary School. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, I never went back to school. I have continued participating in online classes so that I was able to hold two jobs during the school year. Many stressful days and a great deal of time management went into maintaining my grades, working, and participating in school sports and clubs. It has paid off, though, and I will be graduating not only with my associate’s degree but also as the valedictorian of my class. I have many hobbies and interests as well; I enjoy surfing and swimming, as well as playing softball and working out. I am very active, which is one reason I chose to attend Appalachian State University to get my nursing degree. They have a lot of outdoor clubs and opportunities for hiking and other sports that I look forward to participating in. I am so excited to begin my college career and work to become the best nurse that I can be.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Attempting to balance and time manage work, sports, and school while still having fun.

What advice do you have for underclassmen:If you can, take college classes in high school. It will help you get a jump start on your college career, or if you do not want to go to college, it will help you get your associate’s degree while still in high school.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being accepted and offered a scholarship to my dream school.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working as a travel nurse, making enough money to travel in my free time and see my family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My father, because no one can advise or understand me better. He is the most hard-working person I know and has taught me much about life.

I am most unique because: I haven’t been to high school since the COVID pandemic, which has enabled me to work two jobs and get my associate’s degree through online learning.

What is the one quote you live by: The world will always work itself out.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Love, friendship, work ethic, growth, and life.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: New Zealand, because it is beautiful and quiet, and seems very peaceful.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’m still in their class.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year, because it finally feels like all my hard work has paid off.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A fire starter

