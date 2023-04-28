Advertise With Us
Burglary alarm exposes fire at a Carteret County clinic

Carteret Clinic for Adolescents and Children on fire.
Carteret Clinic for Adolescents and Children on fire.(Town of Morehead City Facebook)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities are fighting a fire after a burglary alarm sounded.

The Town of Morehead City says in a Facebook post, Morehead City Fire-EMS, Atlantic Beach Fire, and Beaufort Fire Department crews are actively fighting a fire at the Carteret County Clinic for Adolescents and Children on John Platt Drive this morning.

The post says all three stations responded to the call around 6:20 A.M.

There are no injuries at this time, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

