Bethel Assembly Christian Academy - Savannah Rodgers

Hi! My name is Savannah Rodgers, and I am an eighteen-year-old senior at Bethel Assembly Christian Academy. As a child of divorced parents, I am blessed enough to not only have my mom, Lisa, and my dad, Shannon, but also my step dad, tab. I also have a step brother, Holden. My life has pretty much revolved around work and school; therefore, in my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family. I have also participated in dance since I was three-years-old and have always used it as an escape from life and a way to focus my emotions and energy into something productive. I am a CNA working at Home Life Care in my hometown of Windsor and have seen it as a good stepping stone to get to my final goal: nursing. I have wanted to be a nurse since I was in a wreck after my granddad was in a terrible motorcycle wreck and have tried to take every step possible to quickly push me to my goal. I began taking college classes as a freshman and have been strongly working ever since. Now, one step closer to my goals, I have recently been accepted into Barton college as well as into their honor’s program. I plan to begin there in the fall and start striving to get my BSN.

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Barton College to earn my BSN.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task for me has been managing school, work, and being able to make the last of these memories before starting a new chapter in my life.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy the process because it really goes by quicker than you would ever expect.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight for me has been getting into both of my college options and feeling like I finally saw all my hard work beginning to pay off.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I hope to see myself as a nurse practitioner working in an ER. I hopefully see myself married and possibly a mother as well.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mom because she has always pushed me to go above and beyond to achieve all my goals.

I am most unique because: I think that I am unique because of my hard work ethic. It is not common these days to see young adults constantly striving for greatness.

What is the one quote you live by: For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. -Jeremiah 29:11

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with the Lord, my family and friends, education, work ethic, and focus on my future goals.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere, I would move to the beach because I would love to have a house on the oceanfront and be able to walk outside and watch the waves every morning.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My class probably does not know that I tend to be a terrible procrastinator.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school has been this year. It has been busy and gone by very fast, but I have enjoyed making these last memories.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I could only take one thing with me, it would be my Bible. I can find food, water, and shelter on the island, but my Bible is a way for me to have hope and strength in God.

