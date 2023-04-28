Bethel Christian Academy - Riley Morrison

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Riley Morrison, I attend Bethel Christian Academy. I have one sister name Ashlyn. I also have three dogs. My hobbies involve reading, going to the gym, hanging out with friends and family, and learning about animals and nature. My best attributes include determination and being level-headed. My future plans include going to Mount Olive University for a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Bioscience and then to N.C. State for a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.

Age: 16

Plans for next year: I plan to attend the University of Mount Olive where I will be working towards a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Bioscience.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Continuing to do my best while also preparing for the future and balancing everything else in life.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Always do your best at everything you do and don’t forget to enjoy these times

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting closer with some of the best people in my life

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself graduated and fulfilling my dream of being a Veterinarian.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My grandmother is the most influential person in my life because she has taught me patience and kindness. Her faith in God has been a light to me.

I am most unique because: I will be graduating a year early out of high school with an associates degree. I believe I have a unique determination to get things done while also doing them the best I can.

What is the one quote you live by: If you are not willing to risk the unusual, you will have to settle for the ordinary. -Jim Rohn

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Faith, Family, Friends and School.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Northern Virginia. I like having snow but I also like good summers which are not too warm but still warm enough to go to the beach. It is also in between all my friends and family which live in Ohio and North Carolina.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Math has always been my favorite subject to learn.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Tenth Grade

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A hatchet for an easier way to create weapons out of wood, chop down trees and get food. If you happen to find flint it can also be used to start a fire.

