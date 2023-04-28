BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Devona Cooper. I am from Colerain, NC in Bertie County. I have 1 sibling, an older sister. I attend high school at Bertie High School in Windsor,NC. Some of my hobbies are cooking, listening to 90s music, and spending time with my family. My best attributes are my creativity, discipline, determination, and dedication. My future plans is to attend a 4-year college university majoring in Business Administration. I also would like to follow my dream in being an entrepreneur, having my own restaurant.

Bertie High School - Devona Cooper

School: Bertie High School

Name: Devona Cooper

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Go to a 4-year college for business administration

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Getting my future college plans together

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Always start out doing your best, never wait until the end

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My highlight of my senior year is during the summer of entering my senior year I attended the 2022 NC Youth Tour in Washington D.C. with Roanoke Electric Cooperative.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Graduated from college with my masters in business administration and having my very own restaurant

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My godmother was the most influential person in my life because every time I saw her she always had an encouraging word for me and she always told me to be intelligent.

I am most unique because: I am my own person. I don’t try to be like others.

What is the one quote you live by: “Only you can turn your dreams into reality.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My time, my grades, any opportunity that I get to help me in life, the people that I allow myself to interact with, and my appearance with the way I carry myself

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Texas, because the environment looks very peaceful and I think it would remind me of where I am from.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: They don’t know my favorite colors.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: It would be my phone because of the music, games, and pictures of memories that I have up there to help me make it through the days and keep me sane.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.