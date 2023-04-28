Bertie Early College High School - Aviant Bond

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Aviant Lacari Bond, and currently I am attending Bertie Early College High School in pursuit of my high school diploma and my associate in science. I live with my mom and have three older siblings. I have had multiple pets throughout my life but currently only own one cat named Katrina, who is partially deaf in both ears. Some of my hobbies include creating art, baking, making jewelry, and writing in my free time. My plans include attending North Carolina State University in the hopes of attaining a degree in Bioengineering.

School: Bertie Early College High School

Name: Aviant Lacari Bond

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend North Carolina State University as a full time student pursuing a degree in bioengineering.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: One of the most challenging tasks I am facing as a senior is making sure that I take it one day at a time. Senior year can feel very hectic and sometimes it’s hard to not pile on too much at once.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to maintain a positive outlook in regards to their education and that anything is possible with enough hard work.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I think one the highlights of my senior year was being accepted to my first choice college along with my friends.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years I wish to be working in a stable research job that allows me to take care of myself and my family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my Mother. She has shown me that even though life has its ups and downs that there is still so much to experience and strive for and that one setback does not define our life but rather how we move forward after that setback.

I am most unique because: I feel that I am most unique because I combine my creativity with my academics to solve complex problems. To me there is always more than one method to finding a solution.

What is the one quote you live by: One quote that I live by stems from Alan W. Watts. Who once said, “the meaning of life is just to be alive. It is so plain and so obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: 5 things that I value at this point in my life are my family, friends, education, creativity, and health.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world I would move closer to my family because they help spark joy and inspire me in my day to day life.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing that I think that my classmates still do not know about me is that I am an artist. Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was my freshman year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me, I would take plenty of clean water.

