BIOGRAPHY:

I’m Anna Grace Benton, and I am graduating from Beddingfield high school in 2023. I live in Wilson, North Carolina with my parents and my new pet cat. Although I can be shy, I love getting to know new people. After high school, I plan to attend UNC or ECU with the eventual goal of becoming a psychiatrist. Helping people is my passion, and I look forward to doing it as a career. In my free time, I love to listen to and play music, go on walks outside, spend time with my friends and family, and read. Congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Beddingfield High School - Anna Grace Benton

School: Beddingfield High School

Name: Anna Grace Benton

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend UNC or ECU for Pre-Med.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task for me as a senior has been balancing schoolwork, college applications, and my personal life. It can get pretty hectic at times!

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t be afraid to be different. Standing out is not always a bad thing. Your uniqueness is what makes you so special!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been making memories with my favorite people, and getting accepted at the colleges I applied to.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I hope to be working as a psychiatrist in a hospital. I hope to devote my life to helping others find happiness or reach their full potential as a person.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Besides my parents, my piano teacher, Mrs. Casey, is the most influential person in my life. She has been my music teacher, my therapist, and an incredible friend for nine years. She is one of the most positive people I know, despite whatever life throws at her. I aspire to have her ability to always look on the bright side.

I am most unique because: I love getting to know new people. I feel like everyone has an interesting story to tell.

What is the one quote you live by: “There are always flowers for those who want to see them.” -Henri Matisse

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things I value most are the people in my life, a beautiful sunset, good advice, all kinds of music, and my new cat.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Maui, Hawaii. Throughout my life, my family has gone on multiple vacations to Maui. It’s a paradise!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: The Sopranos and Breaking Bad are two of my favorite shows!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year has been my favorite.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a motorboat with a full tank of gas. Pretty self-explanatory.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.