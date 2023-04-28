Beaufort Educational Technical Center - Triniti Tripp

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Triniti Tripp.I have 3 siblings, 23, 20 & 12 we all our girls. I have had multiple pets in my life because I love animals but now, I only have one & he’s an orange cat that I have had since he was born. I attend high school at Beaufort County Ed Tech Center. I don’t really have many hobbies, but I used to love to read, I still like reading but I don’t read much anymore, I like staying indoors, watching movies & spending time with my boyfriend & my family. My best attributes would most likely be my leadership, optimistic personality, & my driven mind.

School: Beaufort County Ed Tech Center

Name: Triniti Tripp

Age: 18

Plans for next year: My plans for next year are to attend a community college, and study criminal justice.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Honestly, my most challenging task is making big life decisions all at once, and even though I only need 2 credits, it’s still frustrating because it feels like everything happens at once during your senior year. Money for senior photos due, have to buy the cap and gown at a certain time, big tests, etc.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t take your high school years for granted, have fun, live life, because high school days end fast unfortunately.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Actually, this has been the highlight of my senior year, I’m nervous ..... VERY ! But I love the appreciation because this is something that I had to ask twice, I didn’t believe it.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself as a DA (District Attorney), psychiatrist, or a veterinarian ! Living in my dream home & having my dream car, living life.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom, she keeps me going, she makes me even more driven than I already am. It’s this little thing that she does that makes me even more happier, I’m 18 & I still show her my grades from time to time & she still gives me that high five that she always gave me in elementary & middle school.

I am most unique because: I love making other people happy and I know exactly what I want for my life.

What is the one quote you live by: “Everything happens for a reason.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My driven mind, my mom, my siblings, the encouraging teachers that I have and my years of high school.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Canada and it’s a lot I want to say about it as far as organ transplants, how they actually value the people that live there, & how they go about bills, doctor bills, etc.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I attended so MANY high schools, we moved a lot.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My freshman year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Most likely food.

