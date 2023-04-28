Beaufort Early College High School - Adam Harp

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Adam Harp, and I am a student at Beaufort County Early College High School in Washington, NC. I am interested in politics and government, so after I graduate from the early college and from BCCC, I plan on pursuing a degree in political science. One day I hope to be an elected public official in the state legislature. In my free time, I walk around my neighborhood, spend time with my family, pray the rosary, and read. After I graduate in May, I will be transferring to Western Carolina University for the Fall of 2023.

School: Beaufort County Early College High School

Name: Adam Harp

Age: 19

Plans for next year: Next year, I plan on transferring to Western Carolina University to major in political science.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior, especially as a super-senior, is preparing for life after graduation. Whether it is transferring to a university, community college and/or the workforce, I think the transition from the familiar to the unfamiliar is challenging, at least for me.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for the underclassmen is to preserve onward. It is okay to have rough days and to pause to focus on your mental health and wellbeing. Focusing on your mental health and wellbeing can give you strength to persevere in school and at home. Never give up, and as Dory says, “Just keep swimming.”

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my super-senior year must be participating in the ambassador program and meeting students from other community colleges throughout Eastern North Carolina. In the Ambassador Program, I get to help out at various campus events such as the college’s auction and, eventually, their golf tournament. Because I am a part of the community college’s SGA, I had the opportunity to attend meetings with other members of other student government associations throughout Eastern North Carolina. It has been a joy to meet new people and to hear from those outside of Beaufort County.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself in the state legislature as a state legislator. I see myself drafting bills, serving on committees, and interacting with citizens in my district.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Two people share the spot for the most influential people in my life, and they are my mom and dad. Each in their own way have been examples of love, patience, and what it means to make sacrifices for people you care about. They love each other, and they love me, and that has made all the difference.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because there is only one of me. Out of the 8 billion and more people in the world, there is only one person who is the most like me in every way with the same family, experiences, values, aspirations, perspectives, and more, and that is me. No one can replace me, and that is something special.

What is the one quote you live by: “Pray, hope and don’t worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayer.” - St. Padre Pio

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: At this point in my life, the five things I value most are my Catholic faith, family, books, education, and the present moment.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Rome, Italy. From there, I will have access to the famous cathedrals and basilicas in the region, and I will have access to what the Mediterranean has to offer.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Most of my classmates do not know that I am an uncle to four nephews and six nieces with another niece on the way. I have been blessed to have them present during my childhood.

Which year of high school was your favorite? My favorite year of high school would be this school year, my super-senior year, because I have met many new people. Some of these new people become very close friends. Also, I have been very active on campus with the student government association and the ambassador program. Even though I sometimes feel overwhelmed, I would do it all over again.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me, I would take a satellite phone. Even though I would be out in the middle of nowhere, I can use a satellite phone to call for help. I have no plans of being stranded for four years, talking to a volleyball.

