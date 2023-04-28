Bear Grass Charter School - Savannah Hale

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi, my name is Savannah Hale and I am currently a senior at Bear Grass Charter School. My mom, dad, and brother have motivated me to always do my best. Recently, my family has expanded with our now 3 month old rottweiler, Zion. I grew up playing a variety of sports: travel softball, volleyball, basketball, soccer, tennis, and even cheer. I absolutely love change: new hair color, changing up the way I do my makeup, rearranging my room, etc. Fitness and nutrition are a huge part of my life. My brother got me into weightlifting a few years back and I have been addicted to it ever since. Creating new healthy, nutritious recipes is also something I thoroughly enjoy. I plan to attend Liberty University next year with the hopes of becoming a nurse. I’m not sure exactly what specific field I would like to go into yet, however, I’m leaning towards becoming a nurse anesthetist. Nursing is a career that will allow me to constantly help and connect with others. Nursing also has the opportunity of pursuing travel nursing. I am very thankful for Bear Grass Charter School allowing me to begin taking college classes while still in high school. This has allowed me to save loads of money and graduate with an associates degree.

Plans for next year: Next year I plan to attend Liberty University in Virginia, pursuing a career in nursing while also strengthening my relationship with the Lord.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing school work, scholarship applications, planning for college, holding a part-time job, etc.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t rush your life away. I spent many years wishing to be in High School, then once I got there I wanted to be a Senior. Now, as a senior, I wish I had enjoyed my High School years more rather than trying to rush through them to get to college. In retrospect, I’d say simply be in the moment.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Applying to and being accepted at Liberty University. After visiting twice my heart is completely set on this college. It is a Christian University and I love its values and beautiful campus. I am beyond blessed to have an opportunity to go to school there.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself having finished my degree and living out my dreams of travel nursing.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mom. She remains upbeat and positive even on the days she is stressed and tired. Her relationship with God has influenced me tremendously along with her dedication at her job, motivating me to do my best. She has always told me that she is proud of me and that I can do anything I set my mind to.

I am most unique because: I love change! I change my hair color constantly, change my style, makeup, etc. Cooking for my family and helping out with various things around the house is another thing I often do.

What is the one quote you live by: “The Lord directs our steps, so why try to understand everything along the way?” Proverbs 20:24 NLT

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, relationships (especially family), living a healthy lifestyle, balance, and sleep.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I’m not 100% sure where I would like to live. However, I would absolutely love to visit Bora Bora sometime. I’ve always enjoyed being by water and the views alongside the resorts in Bora Bora are simply beautiful.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love getting new things, especially skin care products and gym clothes.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year; I’ve met so many amazing people this last year of high school and been able to change up the typical high school routine. I’ve loved my schedule this year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Does a boat count as an item? If so I’d choose a boat, so I could leave the deserted island.

