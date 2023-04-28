Ayden-Grifton High School - Emma Ewing

BIOGRAPHY:

My childhood home—my favorite childhood home, that is; my family moved quite a bit when I was little—sits on the outskirts of Beaufort, North Carolina. I loved so much about that home: the sunroom, the palm tree landscaping, the backyard snakes I tried several times to befriend. But my favorite feature was the neighborhood pool. To me, it was the home of the magnificent mermaids I’d read about in storybooks and seen in movies. It was magical. From open to close, I spent my summer days in “Mermaid Lagoon,” what I called a particularly round cove in the pool, fantasizing about which color tail I’d have and how my superpowers would save the sea.

I’ve been through a lot in my 17 years. I’m not sure I still believe in superpowers. But I do believe in dreaming. So, I like to share that opportunity with others. Whether it is through mentoring underprivileged girls, researching treatments for heart injury victims like Dad, tutoring athletes struggling to meet academic eligibility, or planning school spirit events, I strive to give others a reason to dream. I hope to continue to do so in a health career.

Emma Ewing Ayden-Grifton High School

School: Ayden-Grifton High School

Name: Emma Ewing

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attending Wake Forest University (Go Deacs!)

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Being present.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: It is not your job to tell yourself “no.” When you tell yourself “no,” you pass up opportunities to learn, grow, have fun, etc. Leave that to someone else—and then prove them wrong.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting into Wake Forest. Eleven summers ago, I sat in a rocking chair on the Reynolda Patio and declared, “I’m going here when I get big!” Much—too much—has changed since then, but my love for Mother So Dear remains the same.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Living abundantly.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Oh, man. I’ve been blessed to know some pretty amazing people. But Mom definitely earns this title. To walk through the fire is honorable; to do so with the grace she has is exceptional.

I am most unique because: I’m full of surprises. Nobody—me included—ever knows my next move.

What is one quote you live by: “Whatever you want to do, go do it.” — Ray Lewis

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Education, family, faith, health/wellness, and self-sufficiency.

If you could move anywhere, where would it be and why: I’m not sure. As long as it is with the people I love, I am content wherever.

What is one thing your classmates still don’t know about you: I’m really not quiet. At all.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: This has always been such a hard question for me to answer. I’m not sure what thing I would bring, but I know very well that I’d want someone with me—Mom, maybe? I feel like this is something that would happen to us. We’d probably just laugh about it.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.