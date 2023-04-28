Arendell Parrott Academy- Isha Omer

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Isha Omer, and I will be graduating Arendell Parrott Academy in June 2023 after attending the school since transition. I was raised by my beautiful parents, Omer Iqbal and Atika Omer; I have an older sister, Simal, who is currently attending UNC Chapel Hill, and my younger brother, Wali, is a freshman at APA. I love playing piano, whether it’s at a recital, in my school’s orchestra, or as an accompanist for the elementary chorus. Other favorite pastimes include drawing, painting, reading historical fiction novels, and writing poetry. I have also recently started learning how to crochet. Some clubs / organizations I’m involved in include Honor Council, Quiz Bowl, Young Writers Society, and STEM to The Sky. Outside of school, I love volunteering, learning languages, taking walks, or practicing calligraphy. Although I’m not yet sure where I’ll be attending school in the fall, I’m excited to see what the future holds and am very grateful for all the wonderful people in my life who make me smile.

Plans for next year: I’m not sure where I’m going yet, but I want to major in either Neuroscience or Biology, and Spanish.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is applying for colleges and scholarships while also completing other schoolwork and doing life.

What advice do you have for under classmen: Don’t forget to relax and have fun amidst all the stress and work. It’s important to achieve your goals and work hard, but it’s not worth your happiness and health.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Trying out a new sport, cross country, has been the highlight of my senior year. It was so much fun to do something new and build close relationships with my teammates.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: It’s hard for me to imagine where I’ll be in the future. I hope to be finishing medical school and starting residency, but as long as I am happy and with family, it’s okay if I don’t end up where I had envisioned.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Perhaps I’m cheating by picking two people, but I have to say both of my parents. My mom gives the best advice for every situation possible, and I can always go to her and tell her anything. The same goes for my dad – he also gives the best hugs and has a silly sense of humor.

I am most unique because: I can eat mac and cheese every day and still not get tired of it.

What is the one quote you live by: “When you’re tired, get some rest. When you’re sad, go ahead and cry. It’s okay to take a break. Then, there will surely come a day when you’ll be able to run again.” – from It’s Okay to not be Okay

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My faith / religion, my family, my friends, health and happiness, and current events / issues plaguing our world

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to wherever my parents and siblings are so I could visit them, cherish them, and annoy them every day.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I can burp on command.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year, by far. I’ve been able to try so many new things, make so many last-minute memories, and be happy for my lovely friends as they achieve their college dreams.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My little brother. There will never be a dull moment.

