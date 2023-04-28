Albemarle School - Ava Morris

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Ava Morris and I am a senior at Albemarle School in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. I have one brother and a sweet puppy named Millie! My favorite things to do are go to the beach, spend time with my family and friends, photography, and hunt and fish with my dad! Next year I plan to attend ECSU in hopes to get my Bachelors in Business Administration.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is all of the decision making along the way.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would tell them to not wish their four years away and soak up every moment, because it goes by extremely fast.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been my last volleyball season and making it to the state championship for the second year in a row.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself happily married, starting my family, continuing my photography career, and volunteering in a youth group as a leader.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Honestly, I do not have just one. Both of my parents are huge role models to me and exemplify hard working, kind, and faith based people. They have taught and continue to teach me very important lessons that will help me to succeed after high school!

I am most unique because: I value the small things in life and cherish every day!

What is the one quote you live by: “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” 1 Corinthians 10:31 ESV

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My faith, spending time with my family, my photography business, setting myself up for success, and staying healthy mentally and physically.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Florida on the gulf coast because it is beautiful and I love being near the clear waters.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My favorite food is steak.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year has been my favorite year of high school!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring my fishing pole, it would be a form of entertainment and could possibly provide food for me!

