5th ranked Richlands softball blanks 18th ranked Swansboro for conference lead
Richlands 6, Swansboro 0
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - The #5 Richlands softball team topped #18 Swansboro on Thursday night 6-0 to hold first place in the conference standings.
The Wildcats got a combined shutout from Megan Pittman and Makenzie Goin.
Senior Alyiah Torres had the big hit in the game. She delivered a bases loaded clearing triple in the 5th. They would tack on a three more in the 6th to get the win.
Richlands improves to 16-3 overall and 7-1 in the conference. Swansboro falls to 16-2 overall and 6-2 in conference.
