5th ranked Richlands softball blanks 18th ranked Swansboro for conference lead

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - The #5 Richlands softball team topped #18 Swansboro on Thursday night 6-0 to hold first place in the conference standings.

The Wildcats got a combined shutout from Megan Pittman and Makenzie Goin.

Senior Alyiah Torres had the big hit in the game. She delivered a bases loaded clearing triple in the 5th. They would tack on a three more in the 6th to get the win.

Richlands improves to 16-3 overall and 7-1 in the conference. Swansboro falls to 16-2 overall and 6-2 in conference.

