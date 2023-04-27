Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Very Wet Start to Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain chances keep on coming, but there will be breaks to spend time at one of the festivals going on this weekend!

We’ll continue to see a break this evening unless you’re one of the few to catch a stray shower. Temperatures stay in the 60s and clouds thick overnight. Our next wave of rain starts to arrive 5-7 AM Friday morning and some of it will be heavy. Areas along the coast could pick up 1-2″ easily with some possibly seeing more through lunch. You might hear thunder but the chance of any strong gusts of wind or hail remains very low. Even after the sun comes out and the air starts to become unstable Friday afternoon, not much redevelopment is expected. If a storm or two is able to get going, they could have a wind or hail threat Friday night.

Saturday is our break from paying attention to the weather. Besides a few sprinkles, it should be dry and much warmer. Highs reach the 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Our next and last round of heavy rain arrives Sunday morning. Like Friday’s round, it’ll mostly be heavy rain with embedded rumbles of thunder. There could be a narrow window for severe weather too. After the rain passes Sunday, cooler and drier weather arrives for the next work week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.