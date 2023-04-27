Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Very Wet Start to Friday

Heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms Friday morning
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain chances keep on coming, but there will be breaks to spend time at one of the festivals going on this weekend!

We’ll continue to see a break this evening unless you’re one of the few to catch a stray shower. Temperatures stay in the 60s and clouds thick overnight. Our next wave of rain starts to arrive 5-7 AM Friday morning and some of it will be heavy. Areas along the coast could pick up 1-2″ easily with some possibly seeing more through lunch. You might hear thunder but the chance of any strong gusts of wind or hail remains very low. Even after the sun comes out and the air starts to become unstable Friday afternoon, not much redevelopment is expected. If a storm or two is able to get going, they could have a wind or hail threat Friday night.

Saturday is our break from paying attention to the weather. Besides a few sprinkles, it should be dry and much warmer. Highs reach the 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Our next and last round of heavy rain arrives Sunday morning. Like Friday’s round, it’ll mostly be heavy rain with embedded rumbles of thunder. There could be a narrow window for severe weather too. After the rain passes Sunday, cooler and drier weather arrives for the next work week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries