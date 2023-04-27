Washington softball grabs command of conference with win over SouthWest Edgecombe, Pam Pack baseball tops Cougars too

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington softball team has command of its conference after beating SouthWest Edgecombe for the second time this week Thursday night 10-0 in 5 innings.

Emma Orr threw a five inning shutout. She allowed just one hit with 11 strikeouts.

The Pam Pack can clinch with a solid game Tuesday against Ayden-Grifton.

On the baseball field Washington had to battle SouthWest Edgecombe and the elements. They prevailed with a 11-7 win.

Pam Pack got up 6-2 before the Cougars battled back. Parker Gay and Dustin Lawson doubled in runs to make it 6-5 after 5.

The rain picked up and it got a little messy. Pam Pack got walks and hit batters to get some insurance runs. A sac fly and a throwing error allowed for a 5 run 6th inning.

Brysten Keel hit a 2-run homer in the 7th but not enough as the Pam Pack went on the victory.

