Washington softball grabs command of conference with win over SouthWest Edgecombe, Pam Pack baseball tops Cougars too

Pam Pack softball unbeaten in conference
Washington Pam Pack Pitcher Emma Orr
Washington Pam Pack Pitcher Emma Orr
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington softball team has command of its conference after beating SouthWest Edgecombe for the second time this week Thursday night 10-0 in 5 innings.

Emma Orr threw a five inning shutout. She allowed just one hit with 11 strikeouts.

The Pam Pack can clinch with a solid game Tuesday against Ayden-Grifton.

On the baseball field Washington had to battle SouthWest Edgecombe and the elements. They prevailed with a 11-7 win.

Pam Pack got up 6-2 before the Cougars battled back. Parker Gay and Dustin Lawson doubled in runs to make it 6-5 after 5.

The rain picked up and it got a little messy. Pam Pack got walks and hit batters to get some insurance runs. A sac fly and a throwing error allowed for a 5 run 6th inning.

Brysten Keel hit a 2-run homer in the 7th but not enough as the Pam Pack went on the victory.

J.H. Rose baseball beats rival D.H. Conley
8th ranked J.H. Rose beats 21st ranked D.H. Conley baseball in 5 innings
8th ranked J.H. Rose beats 21st ranked D.H. Conley baseball in 5 innings
8th ranked J.H. Rose beats 21st ranked D.H. Conley baseball in 5 innings
