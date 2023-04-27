Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries

Latest News

Severe storms threaten the southern U.S. with large hail, and possible tornadoes Thursday, says...
River flooding, severe storms punish the central and southern U.S.
Sara Micaela Middleton, an employee at Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center, was arrested Thursday...
Day care worker arrested after baby in her care suffers dislocated elbow, police say
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
A woman accusing former president Donald Trump of rape testifies: "He raped me whether I...
E. Jean Carroll is cross-examined in Trump rape trial