Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin

Paul Woody
Paul Woody(Pitt County jail/Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say over 23,000 bags and two firearms are off the streets after a month-long investigation.

Officers with the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force arrested 47-year-old Paul Woody of Greenville after raiding an apartment on Beech Street.

The officers said the search resulted in 23,320 bags of heroin and two guns being seized from the apartment. According to police, the heroin has a street value of $185,000.

Woody was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Pitt County Jail and given a $ 1,575,000 secure bond.

Additional charges are possible, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries

Latest News

Griffin Gurkin
Greene County names Teacher of the Year
FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire suspected of being caused by people
Wayne County lands $58 million turkey hatchery
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified