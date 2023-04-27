Pitt Community College observes Mental Health Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is ranked 18th in the United States for having a high prevalence of mental illness in adults according to a new report from Mental Health America.

The Kaiser Family Foundation also released a study showing 29.4% of adults in North Carolina are reporting symptoms of anxiety and-or depression

“It does not surprise me,” says Pitt Community College Counselor, Kim Riddick.

Pitt Community College is taking action by recognizing Mental Health Week and stressing the importance of getting needed help.

Riddick says, “Realize how important our mental health really is because it really affects everything that we do. Just like if you have a headache, you’ll got to the doctor hopefully if it persists. The same thing if you’re having mental challenges, don’t be afraid to seek a mental health professional.”

The event is also taking the time to self reflect through journaling Riddick told WITN.

“One thing that we don’t realize is in our day to day, we keep so much in so some people may not have that outlet as far as a person that they can talk to but if you write it in your journal, you’re still getting it out instead of walking around with it.”

PCC student, Alison Beamon, says getting connected in a community is also vital in prioritizing mental health.

“I do enjoy going to church and having that time to focus on myself and my faith and have that community that really cares about how I’m doing in the current situation.”

Mental Health Week will continue through Friday with more events that give back to the community as well as focus on prioritizing mental health.

North Carolina lawmakers are also taking action in mental health by filing a bill that would allow the state to receive an estimated extra 1.75 billion dollars in funding to expand Medicaid.

The plan would invest in 3 key areas: 225-million dollars would be allocated to improving access to behavioral health services, 200-million dollars would be used to build a statewide behavioral health crisis system, and 50-million dollars would go towards telehealth programs.

