Pirates vs. Cancer organization holding spring hair cutting fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today some people will be getting a haircut for a good cause.

The Pirates vs Cancer organization is holding its spring hair-cutting event.

The event will feature student organizers from the Brody School of Medicine and the Physician Assistant Program.

They raise money to support pediatric cancer research and treatment here in our state.

The event will take place at ECU’s Health Sciences Campus Student Center at 4 p.m.

