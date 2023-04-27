Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pirates vs. Cancer organization holding spring hair cutting fundraiser

Pirates Vs. Cancer
Pirates Vs. Cancer(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today some people will be getting a haircut for a good cause.

The Pirates vs Cancer organization is holding its spring hair-cutting event.

The event will feature student organizers from the Brody School of Medicine and the Physician Assistant Program.

They raise money to support pediatric cancer research and treatment here in our state.

The event will take place at ECU’s Health Sciences Campus Student Center at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Patchy, light rain Thursday; Heavier rain coming Friday
Mass causality exercise happening in the east today
Town of Grifton and food bank bump heads about no parking signs
Grifton food bank and town leaders at odds about no parking zone tickets
Food bank and town leaders at odds on parking
Food bank and town leaders at odds on parking