Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Mass causality exercise happening in the east today

(WSAW)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - First responders and other organizations will come together today to participate in a mass casualty exercise.

The goal of the exercise is to test and prepare patient tracking and triage at area medical facilities.

Students from White Oak High School and Lejeune High School, as well as active duty marines will participate as patients.

The event will take place at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Patchy, light rain Thursday; Heavier rain coming Friday
Pirates Vs. Cancer
Pirates vs. Cancer organization holding spring hair cutting fundraiser
Town of Grifton and food bank bump heads about no parking signs
Grifton food bank and town leaders at odds about no parking zone tickets
Food bank and town leaders at odds on parking
Food bank and town leaders at odds on parking