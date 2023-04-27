Mass causality exercise happening in the east today

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - First responders and other organizations will come together today to participate in a mass casualty exercise.

The goal of the exercise is to test and prepare patient tracking and triage at area medical facilities.

Students from White Oak High School and Lejeune High School, as well as active duty marines will participate as patients.

The event will take place at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and Onslow Memorial Hospital.

