Man found shot to death in SUV identified

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Halifax County have identified a man killed in a shooting outside of Roanoke Rapids late Wednesday afternoon.

Desmond Sloan was found dead in the front seat of an SUV in the area of Kincaid Drive and Ted Court off Highway 48.

The body was discovered around 4:45 p.m.

The 37-year-old Sloan was from Chesapeake, Virginia.

Deputies say they are following up on productive leads, but so far no one has been arrested in the man’s murder

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.