Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man found shot to death in SUV identified

Desmond Sloan
Desmond Sloan(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Halifax County have identified a man killed in a shooting outside of Roanoke Rapids late Wednesday afternoon.

Desmond Sloan was found dead in the front seat of an SUV in the area of Kincaid Drive and Ted Court off Highway 48.

The body was discovered around 4:45 p.m.

The 37-year-old Sloan was from Chesapeake, Virginia.

Deputies say they are following up on productive leads, but so far no one has been arrested in the man’s murder

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries

Latest News

FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire suspected of being caused by people
Wayne County lands $58 million turkey hatchery
Drought conditions persist for some areas.
DROUGHT UPDATE: Latest drought monitor shows little change
Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery