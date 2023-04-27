DROUGHT UPDATE: Latest drought monitor shows little change

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday’s updated Drought Monitor continues to reflect abnormally dry conditions for portions of Onslow and Pender counties. Counties adjacent to the Albemarle Sound also continue to show abnormally dry to moderate drought status.

Rainfall totals so for the month of April have averaged 4″-6″ for most counties. With another 1-2″ of rain likely over the coming 3 to 4 days, reductions in the drought conditions are possible as we head towards the start of May.

Drought conditions persist for some areas. (Jim Howard)

Dry to moderated drought conditions for some (Jim Howard)

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.