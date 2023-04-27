Advertise With Us
Grifton food bank and town leaders at odds about no parking zone tickets

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) -If you’ve driven down Highland Blvd in Grifton lately, there’s a good chance you’ve seen people being ticketed while pulling into the Mission Ministries Food Distribution lot.

“People are coming to be helped and to pick up food, but end up with a $216 dollar parking ticket,” said Billy Tarlton, Grifton Mission Ministries Site Coordinator. “Doesn’t make sense.”

Tarlton says police have been issuing tickets left and right as people come to pick up food.

Grifton Town Manager Mark Warren says police started doing so because people are violating no parking zone signs that they say Tarlton asked for.

“He asked for help with signage,” Warren said. “He asked for help with the police department, which we provided; in fact, we got the signs up quickly.”

Warren says Tarlton requested that the no parking signs be put up during a town meeting back on December 13th, 2022, which he says is reflected in the minutes from the meeting.

Tarlton says he never asked for the signs.

“I had no authority to go out there and put up any parking signs,” Tarlton said.

Tarlton says a few months ago, an officer threatened several people with tickets one morning just as he was opening the gate to let them in for food pick up. He says after that moment, the ripple effect of ticketing started.

“He said the first person I’m going to give a ticket will be you,” Tarlton said. “I asked why, and he said because you own this establishment and told them they can park there.”

Tarlton says the ticketing is excessive, especially when people are just trying to get food for their families.

While Warren understands the valuable service, he believes laws are still meant to be followed no matter what.

“There’s other alternatives he could go about and we’ve worked with him,” Warren said. “Don’t know why he chose to go the media.”

Tarlton says the parking saga has stopped some of their regulars from coming to pick up their weekly boxes of food.

Warren says the town is open to resolving the parking issue with Tarlton because he believes their food bank is essential to the community.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

