Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greene County names Teacher of the Year

Griffin Gurkin
Griffin Gurkin(Greene County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Schools has named an elementary school educator as its 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Griffin Gurkin, a second-grade teacher at West Greene Elementary in Snow Hill, was named the county’s Teacher of the Year from a pool of the top teachers from across the county.

This is Gurkin’s fourth year teaching in Greene County and her principal explained why she was a good fit for the award.

“Mrs. Gurkin is one of the most rounded teachers I have had the pleasure of working with. I have watched her grow into an amazing educator who builds positive relationships with all students,” said West Greene Elementary School Principal Phil Cook. “As you enter her room you immediately feel the positive energy and family atmosphere she has created. Not only does she push her students to new heights academically, but also behaviorally and socially. From small group instruction to restorative circles, she makes every student feel valued and walks alongside them as they reach their fullest potential.”

According to the school system, each school in the school system chooses its own Teacher of the Year to represent the school. After all of the individual schools have submitted their Teacher of the Year to the school system, a panel then reviews and interviews each of the submitted teachers and selects one of them as the system’s overall Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries

Latest News

FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire suspected of being caused by people
Wayne County lands $58 million turkey hatchery
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Drought conditions persist for some areas.
DROUGHT UPDATE: Latest drought monitor shows little change