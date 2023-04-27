Greene County names Teacher of the Year

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Schools has named an elementary school educator as its 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Griffin Gurkin, a second-grade teacher at West Greene Elementary in Snow Hill, was named the county’s Teacher of the Year from a pool of the top teachers from across the county.

This is Gurkin’s fourth year teaching in Greene County and her principal explained why she was a good fit for the award.

“Mrs. Gurkin is one of the most rounded teachers I have had the pleasure of working with. I have watched her grow into an amazing educator who builds positive relationships with all students,” said West Greene Elementary School Principal Phil Cook. “As you enter her room you immediately feel the positive energy and family atmosphere she has created. Not only does she push her students to new heights academically, but also behaviorally and socially. From small group instruction to restorative circles, she makes every student feel valued and walks alongside them as they reach their fullest potential.”

According to the school system, each school in the school system chooses its own Teacher of the Year to represent the school. After all of the individual schools have submitted their Teacher of the Year to the school system, a panel then reviews and interviews each of the submitted teachers and selects one of them as the system’s overall Teacher of the Year.

