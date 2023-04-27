Edenton police seek missing woman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Edenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police say 50-year-old Shannon Anderson was last seen on April 25th on cameras leaving Chowan Gardens at 201 Luke Street in Edenton.
Anderson was driving a white Ford Escape with a North Carolina license plate displaying 2221RT. Police do not know which way she was traveling.
Anyone with any information can call Chowan Communications at 252-482-4444
