Edenton police seek missing woman

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Edenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 50-year-old Shannon Anderson was last seen on April 25th on cameras leaving Chowan Gardens at 201 Luke Street in Edenton.

Anderson was driving a white Ford Escape with a North Carolina license plate displaying 2221RT. Police do not know which way she was traveling.

Anyone with any information can call Chowan Communications at 252-482-4444

