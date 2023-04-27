Detention officer fired after arrest

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A detention officer here in Eastern Carolina has been fired after getting arrested today.

Halifax County deputies say Derrick Bonner has been charged with providing tobacco products to an inmate.

The 31-year-old Roanoke Rapids man was arrested after an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office.

At the time, Bonner was a detention officer with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the officer is accused of supplying cigarettes to an inmate at the county jail, which is a misdemeanor.

“I will not tolerate any member of this office being disloyal to their personal ethics,” said Sheriff Tyree Davis. “Your name is all you have in this profession. When you allow someone to talk you into doing something that you know is wrong you will be held accountable. It is unfortunate that this has occurred”.

Bonner was released on a $10,000 bond and has a court date on Tuesday.

