Deputies say teen found in La Grange with stolen gun, marijuana

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A 17-year-old is facing possible charges after deputies say they found him with a stolen gun.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they spotted two teenagers near the 300 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange. One of the teens reached into their waistband so deputies did a safety frisk for weapons.

A stolen firearm from Kinston was found along with a small amount of marijuana, according to a news release.

The 17-year-old was later released to a guardian and detectives said they will follow up with juvenile authorities about potential charges in the case.

