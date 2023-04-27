Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Washington.
Washington, Minnesota become trans refuges, shield abortions
A railroad conductor in New York scooped up a boy who had wandered dangerously close to the...
VIDEO: Rail workers stop train to rescue 3-year-old from tracks
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs
Set up your virtual home inventory
Expert advice to create a home inventory in case of disaster