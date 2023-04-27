Advertise With Us
Carteret County hurricane preparedness starts as season approaches

(Carteret County Public Information)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service has declared April 30-May 6 to be Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Carteret County Emergency Services urges all residents to take the time to prepare for the hurricane season that will start June 1.

They will be hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Monday. It will be a free and open family-friendly event geared towards education on the upcoming hurricane season. More information on the expo can be found here.

“We want to encourage all Carteret County residents to join us in taking action now to ensure the safety of their families, homes, and businesses,” said Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea. “We cannot understate the importance of preparing now for the upcoming hurricane season.”

Updates on this event and future tips will be posted on the Carteret County Emergency Services Facebook page.

The county added that residents who live independently and are either on oxygen, with a physical disability that would make evacuation difficult, or have any other medical needs should sign up for the Medically Fragile Registry.

For more information on how to prepare for hurricane season or to keep up with the latest information visit the Carteret County Emergency Services website.

