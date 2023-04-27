Amid GOP investigation, Cooper names new SBI Director

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper named a new a new SBI Director today as state lawmakers whether his office placed undo pressure on the current director.

According to Cooper’s office, the Governor has nominated Chip Hawley to replace current director Robert Schurmeier, whose term ends this year.

“The SBI is North Carolina’s premier law enforcement agency and it’s critical that it has strong leadership focused on keeping North Carolinians safe and who will maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for his willingness to serve North Carolina.”

Hawley currently serves as the Chief of the North Carolina State Capitol Police. According to the governor’s office, Hawley previously worked in leadership positions with the Wake County Sheriff’s Department as well as working as a police officer at Coats Police Department and NC State University.

The announcement comes as GOP leadership in the North Carolina Legislature is looking into claims made by Schurmeier that members of Cooper’s staff tried to strong-arm him into stepping down last year.

Schurmeier testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in March saying that high-ranking members of Cooper’s staff had threatened him with an investigation into racial discrimination if he did not resign from the position.

Shurmeier did not resign, instead calling for the SBI to have independence from the NC Department of Justice. His term ends on June 30th.

Hawley’s nomination will have to be approved by the North Carolina Senate.

