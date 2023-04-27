Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Ahoskie family identifies 13-year-old shooting victim

A 13-year-old is in critical condition after an overnight shooting.
By Justin Lundy
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - A family in the east has identified a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head Wednesday night.

Kevon Sessoms tells WITN that his 13-year-old stepson, Tyquan Holloman, was shot in the head at their Ahoskie home last Wednesday night.

“I was up watching TV and I heard shots ring out and it was so close I got down immediately,” Sessoms said.

What remains from a shooting at Kevon Sessoms home off Roberts street are bullet holes in the window.

Sessoms says when he heard the gunshots, he crawled to his children’s room.

“My baby girl had just jumped off the bed and she was crying and she was like ‘Daddy they’re shooting’ and I grabbed her and pulled her on the floor in the room,” Sessoms said. “When I looked back, her brother was getting up and I snatched him and pulled him down and he was covered in blood. He was already shot.”

A stray bullet hit Holloman in the head.

Sessoms says he tried calling 9-1-1 to come to his home off Roberts Street but no one picked up.

Ahoskie Police Chief James Asbell says they were very busy that night, so it’s possible they didn’t take the call because several people called about the shooting. Sessoms says, without an answer from 911, his family drove the 13-year-old to a nearby hospital and he was later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center.

The teenager’s mother, Rasheena Sessoms tells WITN he loves baseball, stays out of trouble, and believes the shooting was a random act of violence.

“He’s not in no gangs or violence or nothing like that,” Sessoms said.

One week later Tyquan continues to fight for his life in the hospital.

As the investigation continues Sessoms is asking the community for peace and Ahoskie Police for transparency.

The family tells us that 13-year-old Tyquan Holloman is in critical condition.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Ahoskie Police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Carolina University has received the largest donation in Pirate Club history.
Alum gives largest one-time gift in Pirate Club history
Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Dr. Darryl Thomas, Jr.
JH Rose Principal accepts position in Craven County
Jordan Edwards | Dameion Sutton
Two charged following shooting at Greenville apartment complex
Bostic at the Govenor's mansion.
Duplin County student awarded full scholarship, headed to Harvard

Latest News

Pitt Community College mental health week
Pitt Community College observes Mental Health Week
Wood fire pizza oven donated by Beaufort Wine & Food.
Beaufort Wine & Food Festival donates $1 million
Snapchats new AI bot feature concerns users
Snapchats new AI feature concerns users
Police release more information in deadly Havelock shooting
Police release more information in deadly Havelock shooting