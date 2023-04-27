Ahoskie family identifies 13-year-old shooting victim

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - A family in the east has identified a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head Wednesday night.

Kevon Sessoms tells WITN that his 13-year-old stepson, Tyquan Holloman, was shot in the head at their Ahoskie home last Wednesday night.

“I was up watching TV and I heard shots ring out and it was so close I got down immediately,” Sessoms said.

What remains from a shooting at Kevon Sessoms home off Roberts street are bullet holes in the window.

Sessoms says when he heard the gunshots, he crawled to his children’s room.

“My baby girl had just jumped off the bed and she was crying and she was like ‘Daddy they’re shooting’ and I grabbed her and pulled her on the floor in the room,” Sessoms said. “When I looked back, her brother was getting up and I snatched him and pulled him down and he was covered in blood. He was already shot.”

A stray bullet hit Holloman in the head.

Sessoms says he tried calling 9-1-1 to come to his home off Roberts Street but no one picked up.

Ahoskie Police Chief James Asbell says they were very busy that night, so it’s possible they didn’t take the call because several people called about the shooting. Sessoms says, without an answer from 911, his family drove the 13-year-old to a nearby hospital and he was later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center.

The teenager’s mother, Rasheena Sessoms tells WITN he loves baseball, stays out of trouble, and believes the shooting was a random act of violence.

“He’s not in no gangs or violence or nothing like that,” Sessoms said.

One week later Tyquan continues to fight for his life in the hospital.

As the investigation continues Sessoms is asking the community for peace and Ahoskie Police for transparency.

The family tells us that 13-year-old Tyquan Holloman is in critical condition.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Ahoskie Police.

