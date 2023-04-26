Advertise With Us
Woman arrested for stealing car to salvage metal

Breanna Summerlin was arrested for stealing a vehicle on April 11
Breanna Summerlin was arrested for stealing a vehicle on April 11(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on April 11th for stealing a vehicle and then taking it to a salvage yard to salvage it.

Breanna Summerlin was arrested after the car was stolen from the Blue Hornet Store on April 5th. Summerlin matched the description of the suspect described by the store clerk.

The vehicle was located with assistance from the NC Department of Motor Vehicles at a salvage yard, where it had been sold for scrap metal.

Summerlin was charged with felony larceny, felony conspiracy, and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

