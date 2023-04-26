U.S. Forest Service to hold public meeting on Great Lakes Fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the Great Lakes fire scorching 32,400 acres in the Croatan National Forest, the U.S., Forest Service has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the current conditions of the fire.

The Forest Service announced Tuesday night that it will hold an in-person community meeting for the general public on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Creekside Elementary School on Landscape Drive in New Bern.

As of Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m., the Forest Service says the fire is still just 30% contained.

