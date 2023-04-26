Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two women have been arrested for an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday.

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington, both from Greenville, have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, and second degree kidnapping.

Greenville police say just after midnight on Tuesday they were called to the 3100 block of Moseley Drive. Victims told police a woman knocked on their apartment door and two armed men came in and stole marijuana, cash, and a gun.

Officers say they found a vehicle matching the suspects’ description a short time later on East 10th Street with Carter-James and Washington inside.

Police said both admitted to being involved in the robbery.

Additional people believed involved in the robbery have been identified, according to police, and more arrests are coming.

Both women have been jailed on $500,000 bonds.

