Teacher of the Week: Sharon Bryant

WITN's Teacher of the Week teaches in Martin County Schools.
WITN's Teacher of the Week teaches in Martin County Schools.(Sharon Bryant)
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week is from Martin County. Meet Sharon Bryant.

Bryant is a third-grade teacher at E.J. Hayes Elementary School. The East Carolina University graduate began her career as a teaching assistant, and this year will be rounding out her 19th year in school.

She says she enjoys third grade because there is so much growth between the start of the year and the end. Bryant says “They are just starting to learn to be independent and responsible.”

Her love for the classroom stays constant as she strives for relationships with her students, their families, and the student teachers that are also learning in Bryant’s classroom.

“I tell them once you are in my class you are my kid for life,” said Bryant.

Bryant’s nomination comes from a student teacher of hers studying at ECU.

Alyssa Phifer said in part, “While training under Mrs. Bryant, I have seen what it’s like to be a dedicated teacher. I am in total admiration of her love for her students. She always goes the extra mile for them every single day. "

If there is a teacher that makes an impact beyond the classroom, nominate them and tell WITN why they make a classroom a better place.

