State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A criminal investigation is underway as a state audit says there were problems at a rescue squad here in Eastern Carolina that shut down last summer.

State Auditor Beth Wood says her office conducted an investigative audit into the Broad and Gales Creek EMS and discovered $59,722 in purchases and checks that are questionable.

Wood said the EMS department could not provide them with supporting documentation that the money was spent for an approved business purpose.

The Auditor’s Office said it included $11,676 in credit card charges, $1,842 in checks written by the former chief to herself, and $46,204 in checks written to others.

Carteret County said because of this, it took over the operation of the EMS squad on July 1st and asked the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation.

The county said it is also seeking reimbursement of purchases where the former chief cannot provide documentation.

Carteret County also told the state auditor that moving forward it will ensure that all fire and EMS agencies maintain supporting documentation for all transactions.

