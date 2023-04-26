Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Six charged in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Michael Hunter Snow, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Michael Hunter Snow, Dustin Lee Anderson, Christopher Slate Arrowood(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that six people have been charged in a human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims.

The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, which the NHCSO is a part of, made five arrests in relation to the investigation that spanned over the last six months. Suspects have been given over 300 felony charges in connection to the investigation.

“The charges were related to the criminal activity of Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers. Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers would recruit victims by promising them thousands of dollars for dancing, but would, in turn, have the victims engage in commercial sex and took proceeds from it. All these incidents took place in the New Hanover County Area,” states the announcement from the NHCSO.

Those charged include:

  • Christopher Todd Evans was charged with 166 felonies related to human trafficking and narcotics violations. 3.75 Million Dollar Bond
  • Christopher Slate Arrowood was charged with 80 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. $750,000 Bond
  • Chandler David Anderson was charged with 66 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. STILL WANTED
  • Dustin Lee Anderson was charged with 16 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. $65,000 Bond
  • Michael Hunter Snow was charged with six felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. $50,000 Bond
  • Jesse Earl Bright was charged with four felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. $60,000 Bond

Bright, who is listed as an attorney on his LinkedIn page, went viral in 2017 when he filmed a traffic stop in Wilmington. The officer involved wrongly told Bright that he wasn’t allowed to film law enforcement.

Bright also was involved in an assault caught on video in January 2019.

The NHCSO says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact them by calling 910-798-4200 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.nhcgov.com/1066/Submit-a-Crime-Tip.

“The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Homeland Security Investigations, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Probation and was assisted by the Durham Police Department,” states the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Carolina University has received the largest donation in Pirate Club history.
Alum gives largest one-time gift in Pirate Club history
Dr. Darryl Thomas, Jr.
JH Rose Principal accepts position in Craven County
Home destroyed in Duplin County.
Four tornados confirmed Saturday night in Eastern Carolina
Jordan Edwards | Dameion Sutton
Two charged following shooting at Greenville apartment complex
This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021...
Mastermind dead in Kabul bombing that killed Camp Lejeune Marine and 12 others

Latest News

Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
The deadly shooting happened Saturday night.
Police release more information in deadly Havelock shooting
Police want to know who these two people are.
DO YOU KNOW US? Kinston police seek counterfeiters
Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer
Camp Lejeune Marine killed while training at Twentynine Palms
Essie Moore
Grifton woman faces gun charges