Russell’s First Alert Forecast: On and Off Showers for this Evening; Heavy Rain likely on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A warm frontal boundary situated over the Southeast will gradually move northward, increasing clouds and a chance for rain for tonight, most backyards should pick up a trace to 0.25″ at the most, while other spots see a few sprinkles.

Rain chances begin to rise on Thursday and Friday. Only a few showers are possible Saturday before higher rain chances and maybe a chance for severe weather creeps in on Sunday.

Most see around an inch of rain by the end of the week and before the rain on Sunday. Some could see a little more. No river flooding concerns yet, but water levels are expected to stay high.

