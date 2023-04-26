Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: On and Off Showers for this Evening; Heavy Rain likely on Friday

Widespread showers and a few storms coming Friday
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023
By Russell James
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A warm frontal boundary situated over the Southeast will gradually move northward, increasing clouds and a chance for rain for tonight, most backyards should pick up a trace to 0.25″ at the most, while other spots see a few sprinkles.

Rain chances begin to rise on Thursday and Friday. Only a few showers are possible Saturday before higher rain chances and maybe a chance for severe weather creeps in on Sunday.

Most see around an inch of rain by the end of the week and before the rain on Sunday. Some could see a little more. No river flooding concerns yet, but water levels are expected to stay high.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

