Police release more information in deadly Havelock shooting

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police have released more information on a deadly shooting that happened this past weekend.

Killed was 31-year-old Jamel Brooks, of Newport.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Kenneth Boulevard.

Police said their investigation showed that before Brooks was shot he was involved in a domestic argument with his girlfriend, Nadia Comer. A news release said it was both a verbal and physical dispute.

Police said the girlfriend’s brother, Jaydan Comer, who also lives at the home, walked up to the front porch and heard screaming. The man looked through the screen door and saw Brooks pointing an AR-style rifle at his sister.

The news release said the brother had a pistol and fired it through the screen door, hitting Brooks multiple times.

Police said they found the rifle and a pistol lying next to Brooks when they arrived.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.