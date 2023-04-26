Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police release more information in deadly Havelock shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police have released more information on a deadly shooting that happened this past weekend.

Killed was 31-year-old Jamel Brooks, of Newport.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Kenneth Boulevard.

Police said their investigation showed that before Brooks was shot he was involved in a domestic argument with his girlfriend, Nadia Comer. A news release said it was both a verbal and physical dispute.

Police said the girlfriend’s brother, Jaydan Comer, who also lives at the home, walked up to the front porch and heard screaming. The man looked through the screen door and saw Brooks pointing an AR-style rifle at his sister.

The news release said the brother had a pistol and fired it through the screen door, hitting Brooks multiple times.

Police said they found the rifle and a pistol lying next to Brooks when they arrived.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Carolina University has received the largest donation in Pirate Club history.
Alum gives largest one-time gift in Pirate Club history
Dr. Darryl Thomas, Jr.
JH Rose Principal accepts position in Craven County
Home destroyed in Duplin County.
Four tornados confirmed Saturday night in Eastern Carolina
Jordan Edwards | Dameion Sutton
Two charged following shooting at Greenville apartment complex
This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021...
Mastermind dead in Kabul bombing that killed Camp Lejeune Marine and 12 others

Latest News

Essie Moore
Grifton woman faces gun charges
Camp Lejeune Marine killed while training at Twentynine Palms
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery