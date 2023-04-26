New Bern Board of Aldermen decide not to select Pepsi Museum location

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Many in New Bern sat and listened during the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night as confusion filled the room about the future Pepsi Museum location.

“We’re not ready to pick a decision for the Pepsi location,” said Jeffrey Odham, New Bern Mayor.

On April 11th, board members made a unanimous decision to approve a Rural Transformation Grant request of $950,000 that would help transform one of New Bern’s owned buildings or lots into the Pepsi Museum.

Odham says the board thought a location for the museum wasn’t needed for the grant at the time of their request but says that changed a few days ago.

“We found out the grant application does indeed require you to provide a physical address and the city has to actually own the property,” Odham said.

The misinformation forced Odham and his fellow board members not to choose a location for the museum Tuesday night, due to “feeling rushed.”

Bradham’s Legacy Chairman John Haroldson also says the application didn’t specify needing a physical address.

“It’s clear the city needs to own the property,” Haroldson said. “It’s not clear that it needs to be identified as a specific site.”

The highly anticipated Pepsi Museum is almost guaranteed to bring thousands of tourists to New Bern, however, Odham says it’ll have to wait a little longer.

“It’s back to the drawing board for us to really start dialing into some potential locations,” Odham said. “Finding where’s going to be best suited and then we’ll continue to have dialogue with the public.”

With the Board of Aldermen deciding not to pick a location for the Pepsi Museum, the grant application would now go toward the Stanley White Recreation Center.

Odham says the board will begin looking in-depth at vacant and occupied properties in New Bern to narrow down their options. He says there’s no timetable for a decision.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.