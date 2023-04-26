NC House approves bill to keep enemy governments from buying land

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A bill that would keep the governments of countries deemed foreign enemies of the United States from buying land in our state has passed the NC House of Representatives.

House Bill 463, which carries the title N.C. Farmland and Military Protection Act, passed its final vote in the House unanimously Wednesday.

House Majority Leader John Bell says that the bill prohibits hostile foreign governments, like China and Russia, from buying farmland and land situated within a 25-mile radius of a military installation.

“By preventing these foreign land grabs, this legislation will mitigate an unnecessary threat to our national and food security,” said Bell (R-Wayne). “With agriculture and military making up our state’s top two economic impacts, it is critical that we ensure our military bases and farmland are protected and secure.”

The legislation, which Bell says has the support of the N.C. Farm Bureau, will now go to the Senate for consideration there.

