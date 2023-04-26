Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NC House approves bill to keep enemy governments from buying land

NC House Chambers
NC House Chambers(WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A bill that would keep the governments of countries deemed foreign enemies of the United States from buying land in our state has passed the NC House of Representatives.

House Bill 463, which carries the title N.C. Farmland and Military Protection Act, passed its final vote in the House unanimously Wednesday.

House Majority Leader John Bell says that the bill prohibits hostile foreign governments, like China and Russia, from buying farmland and land situated within a 25-mile radius of a military installation.

“By preventing these foreign land grabs, this legislation will mitigate an unnecessary threat to our national and food security,” said Bell (R-Wayne). “With agriculture and military making up our state’s top two economic impacts, it is critical that we ensure our military bases and farmland are protected and secure.”

The legislation, which Bell says has the support of the N.C. Farm Bureau, will now go to the Senate for consideration there.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Carolina University has received the largest donation in Pirate Club history.
Alum gives largest one-time gift in Pirate Club history
Dr. Darryl Thomas, Jr.
JH Rose Principal accepts position in Craven County
Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Jordan Edwards | Dameion Sutton
Two charged following shooting at Greenville apartment complex
This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021...
Mastermind dead in Kabul bombing that killed Camp Lejeune Marine and 12 others

Latest News

Lakeforest Elementary gifted STEM innovation lab
Beaufort Wine & Food gives $1 million to charity
Beaufort Wine & Food gives $1 million to charity
Camp Lejeune Marine killed while training at Twentynine Palms
Grifton woman faces gun charges