Mastermind dead in Kabul bombing that killed Camp Lejeune Marine and 12 others

.WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN/AP) -U.S. officials say the Taliban killed the Islamic State group militant who spearheaded the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members, including a Camp Lejeune Marine, and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Officials say he was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Islamic State group’s affiliate.

Among the 13 service members killed was Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, who was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, at Camp Lejeune.

A week before she was killed, Sgt. Gee cradled a baby in her arms at the Kabul airport. She posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “I love my job.”

Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.