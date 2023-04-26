Advertise With Us
Mastermind dead in Kabul bombing that killed Camp Lejeune Marine and 12 others

This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a baby at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Officials said Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, that Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento, Calif., was killed in Thursday’s bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.(U.S. Department of Defense via AP)
By WITN Web Team and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
.WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN/AP) -U.S. officials say the Taliban killed the Islamic State group militant who spearheaded the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members, including a Camp Lejeune Marine, and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Officials say he was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Islamic State group’s affiliate.

Among the 13 service members killed was Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, who was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, at Camp Lejeune.

A week before she was killed, Sgt. Gee cradled a baby in her arms at the Kabul airport. She posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “I love my job.”

Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

