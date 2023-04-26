Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after deputies say he stole grave markers from a two cemeteries.

Deputies say that 38-year-old Jacob Honeycut of Seven Springs is the man behind the thefts of brass grave markers and flower vases from Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill and Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.

Duplin County deputies said that an “abundance” of the metal grave markers and vase monuments at Oak Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery were stolen.

The thefts took place between March 30th and April 14th.

According to deputies, the items were found at a local salvage and metal recycling center. Deputies were then able to identify Honeycut as the person who sold the metal to the recycling center and tie him to the thefts from both cemeteries.

Duplin County deputies have charged Honeycut with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony disturbing a casket or grave marker

Honeycut was charged in Lenoir County with two counts of felony larceny and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Honeycutt is currently in Lenoir County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.