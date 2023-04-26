Advertise With Us
Lakeforest Elementary gifted STEM innovation lab

(Lakeforest Elementary School)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students enrolled in Lakeforest Elementary in Greenville can make use of this new innovation lab to deepen their learning.

Pitt County School said that Lakeforest Elementary School can elevate its STEM programs through local industries and universities thanks to a $12,500 donation from Optimum which included 12 iPads.

The school system said Lakeforest used the funds to buy whiteboard tables and chairs, K’nex kits, digital scales, engineering supplies, Zoob kits, snowflake tiles, Bee-Bots, Picasso Tiles, KEVA planks, Magna-tiles, and Snap Circuits.

“STEM provides students with an opportunity to merge content, creativity and critical thinking to solve problems and answer questions,” PCS STEM Coordinator Dr. Jennifer Stalls said. “In Pitt County Schools, we view the STEM acronym as strategies that engage minds. These supplies and materials ensure high engagement and real-life application.

