Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges

Jaylen Dove
Jaylen Dove(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after police say he opened fire on a car with people inside.

Kinston police say that a group of people called 911 on April 17th to say that they had been shot at while riding in their car.

The group told police that they had been riding around when they say that 28-year-old Jaylen Dove got out of the car he was in and began shooting at them.

The group, which included two adults and three children between ages 1 and 15, were not injured and were able to drive away and call 911 for help.

Police say they arrested Dove and charged him with five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied or moving vehicle, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

