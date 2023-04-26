Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Job fair for those with trade skills in Kinston

By WITN Web Team
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An event in the east today is focusing on career opportunities for those with trade skills.

The Regional Industry and Manufacturing Expo will take place at two different locations in Kinston. The event will showcase many exciting career opportunities for attendees.

The two locations will be the Lenoir Community College Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Center, and the North Carolina Global Transpark.

The event starts at 10 A.M. at both locations.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Carolina University has received the largest donation in Pirate Club history.
Alum gives largest one-time gift in Pirate Club history
Home destroyed in Duplin County.
Four tornados confirmed Saturday night in Eastern Carolina
Dr. Darryl Thomas, Jr.
JH Rose Principal accepts position in Craven County
This is the latest map of the fire. The red portion shows areas that have already burned, or...
FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire remains at 32,400 acres, public meeting planned
The shooting happened Monday night.
Child playing & teenager shot in Elizabeth City

Latest News

Greenville approves projects totaling near $42 million to improve the city
Amexcan hosting bilingual job fair in the east
Kinston Enterprise Center
Kinston Enterprise Center is up for sale
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Eastern Carolina program provides students exposure to local career paths