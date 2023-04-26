Job fair for those with trade skills in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An event in the east today is focusing on career opportunities for those with trade skills.

The Regional Industry and Manufacturing Expo will take place at two different locations in Kinston. The event will showcase many exciting career opportunities for attendees.

The two locations will be the Lenoir Community College Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Center, and the North Carolina Global Transpark.

The event starts at 10 A.M. at both locations.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.